Baltimore Ceasefire Asks for 72-Hours Where ‘Nobody Kills Anybody’

Baltimore Ceasefire is asking residents of the city to make the first weekend of August a special one in which “nobody kills anybody.”

In a press release announcing the dates of August 4 through August 6, Baltimore Ceasefire explained that it is seeking a “72-hour ceasefire” where residents can have “cookouts, block parties, neighborhood cleanups” and other “positive community-based activities” instead of hiding in their homes or attending and/or planning funerals.

Breitbart News reported that Baltimore’s murder rate is over twice that of Chicago and that Baltimore leads other, much larger cities, in terms of its raw number of murders. WJZ reported that the number of murders in Baltimore between January 1, 2017, and July 7, 2017, was higher than the number in Philadelphia, even though Philadelphia “has two and a half times the population.” Moreover, the number of murders in Baltimore is higher than the number in New York City, even though NYC “is almost 14 times larger.”

Baltimore Ceasefire is asking residents to spread a flier throughout the city with information about the “72-hour ceasefire.”

The flier says, “Baltimore Residents ‘Present’ Baltimore Ceasefire.” The bottom of the flier is captioned, “Nobody Kills Anybody.”

Baltimore Ceasefire did not say whether they will have armed security at the event, but they made clear they want residents to take the #BaltimorePeaceChallenge and pledge not to shoot each other for 72-hours in August.

