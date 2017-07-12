Evangelical Leaders Pray Over Trump in Oval Office

An evangelical pastor who led a prayer circle in the Oval Office Monday – during which people laid their hands on President Donald Trump – says the experience was “surreal” and “humbling.”

Televangelist Rodney Howard-Browne, a South African native who came to the United States in 1987, shared a post on Facebook about the prayer circle he led alongside his wife, Adonica Howard-Browne. The photo shows both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in prayer:

Yesterday was very surreal for @ahowardbrowne & I. 30 years ago we came from South Africa to America as missionaries. Yesterday I was asked by Pastor Paula White-Cain to pray over our 45th President – what a humbling moment standing in the Oval Office – laying hands and praying for our President – Supernatural Wisdom, Guidance and Protection – who could ever even imagine – wow – we are going to see another great spiritual awakening.

According to CNN, the group of evangelical leaders was invited to pray with Trump during a meeting of the White House’s Office of Public Liaison.

Other leaders who participated in the prayer circle included Pastor Jack Graham of Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas; former Minnesota Rep. Michele Bachmann (R); and former senior vice president at Liberty University Johnnie Moore.

Moore said the group – after a “lighthearted visit among friends” – ended the meeting in prayer.

“We similarly prayed for President Obama but it’s different with President Trump,” Moore told CNN. “When we are praying for President Trump, we are praying within the context of a real relationship, of true friendship.”

Moore described Trump as “absolutely confident, entirely in command” during the meeting.

During his remarks at the Faith and Freedom Coalition conference in June, the president acknowledged he received 81 percent of the evangelical vote in last year’s election.

“Thank you,” Trump said. “You didn’t let me down, and I will never, ever let you down.”

“We are going to battle for every American who has lost a job, for every family who has lost a loved one, for every American of faith who has lost their rights and lost their freedom,” the president added. “The forgotten men and women will never, ever be forgotten again.”