As the American public gets to know First Lady Melania Trump her popularity has almost doubled — from 28 percent one year ago to 51 percent in a Fox News poll.

The poll also shows that Trump is more popular than First Lady Hillary Clinton around this time during her tenure in the White House when Clinton’s approval rating was at 49 percent.

The First Lady enjoys a surge in favorability across the board; Republicans (+24), Democrats (+12), men (+17), women (+15), voters under age 45 (+18) and ages 45 and over (+16) all view her more positively than a year ago.

More men (55 percent) than women (48 percent) have a favorable opinion of Trump, according to the poll.

Also, Republicans (82 percent) are more than three times more likely than Democrats (26 percent) to have a positive view of Trump, while 43 percent of independents like her.

The poll showed Trump’s popularity has grown the most among voters under age 45, “the most skeptical age group during her husband’s campaign.”

Trump has not, however, reached the popularity of First Lady Michelle Obama, who had a 73 percent approval rating in April of 2009, according to the poll.

President Donald Trump’s personal ratings are also up — 47 percent of voters have a favorable opinion of of the president, up from 44 percent in March.

Vice President Mike Pence also has a 47 percent approval rating, according to the poll.

The Fox News poll is based on landline and cellphone interviews with 1,017 randomly selected registered voters nationwide and was conducted by Anderson Robbins Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R) from June 25-27, 2017. The poll has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus three percentage points for all registered voters.