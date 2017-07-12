Gun Control Fail: Baltimore’s Murder Rate ‘More Than Doubles Chicago’s’

Despite an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, and special fingerprinting and reporting requirements on handgun sales, Baltimore’s murder rate is “more than double Chicago’s.”

As a result, Mayor Catherine Pugh (D) is pressing for more gun control.

advertisement

According to WJZ, murders occur so frequently in Baltimore that the number of murders in the city is higher than the number in Philadelphia, even though Philadelphia “has two and a half times the population.” Moreover, Baltimore sees more murders than New York City, although NYC “is almost 14 times larger.”

But the real giveaway on the level of violence in Baltimore is the report that the city’s murder rate “more than doubles Chicago’s.”

On March 27, 2017, Breitbart News reported that the criminal use of “high capacity” magazines in Baltimore had risen since a ban on the devices was put in place. Maryland banned the sale and manufacture of such magazines in 2013, yet the Trace—a gun control journalism outlet—shows that the criminal use of such magazines jumped in 2013 and continued to climb in 2014, 2015, and 2016.

The Trace quotes Baltimore Police spokesman T.J. Smith, who said, “We’re dealing with absolute criminals who want as much weaponry as possible when they’re going after their targets. They’re not carrying .22s. They’re carrying the big guns that have these high capacities.”

Rather than see this crime and murder wave as the fulfillment of countless warnings that a ban on “high capacity” magazines would mean only criminals have “high capacity” magazines, the leadership is Baltimore is seeking ways to put even more gun control in place. Of course, any new gun laws—including any new bans—will mean more types of firearms and accessories will only be in the hands of criminals, thereby giving criminals an even greater advantage.

For example, an “assault weapons” ban was enacted simultaneously with the “high capacity” magazine ban. That ban immediately guaranteed that criminals with “assault weapons” would possess a firepower advantage over law-abiding citizens. Likewise, requirements that law-abiding citizens submit fingerprints to the Maryland State Police when buying a handgun was also enacted with the “high capacity” magazine and “assault weapons” bans.

Does anyone really believe the individuals who are killing one another in Baltimore are submitting fingerprints before pulling the trigger?

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.