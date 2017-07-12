Hundreds of Colorado Voters Withdraw Registrations in Wake of Trump-ordered Probe of Fraudulent Voting

Colorado is one state that has agreed to comply with the voter fraud commission that President Donald Trump put in place with an executive order in May.

And now county clerks in that state are reporting that they’ve seen hundreds of people withdraw their voter registrations.

A spokesperson for the Denver Elections Division told a Denver media outlet that 180 people have withdrawn their registrations in the county since Monday of this week.

In Arapahoe County, which includes the city of Aurora, at least 160 people have withdrawn their registrations since July 1, the outlet reported.

Officials said that normally just a handful of people withdraw their voter registration over the same span of time these withdrawal surges have ocurred.

Numerous states have said they won’t comply with the request for voter registrations, which include the last four digits of Social Security numbers and other identifying information,” the Washington Examiner reported, citing a CNN report that claimed 44 states have refused to comply with the request by Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who is the vice chairman of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.

Kobach disputed that number on Wednesday, saying only 14 states and the District of Columbia have refused.

A letter to states last month gave secretaries of state about two weeks to provide voter data, the Associated Press reported, including dates of birth, the last four digits of voters’ Social Security numbers, and any information about felony convictions and military status.

Some Democratic officials refused to comply, saying the request invades privacy and is based on false claims of fraud, according to AP.

Democratic Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said there is no evidence of voter fraud in the state.

“At best this commission was set up as a pretext to validate Donald Trump’s alternative election facts, and at worst is a tool to commit large-scale voter suppression,” McAuliffe said in a statement.