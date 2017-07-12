Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump to Attend Sun Valley Technology Conference

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will attend the Sun Valley technology conference hosted by Allen & Co, giving them the chance to mingle with technology and media executives as well as world leaders, according to a report from Variety.

The couple, who both serve as close advisers to President Donald Trump, will make their own way to the conference on Wednesday evening and cover their own accommodation costs, the report stated.

The conference, which began on Tuesday, features the likes of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, investor Warren Buffett, and Verizon CEO Lowell McAdamas, as well as world leaders such as King Abdullah II of Jordan and Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos.

During the conference, they are likely to hear both praise and criticism for the new administration’s agenda, which includes cutting business regulations but also cracking down on the issuing of HB1 visas.

On Tuesday, Discovery Communications Inc. CEO David Zaslav praised the president’s commitment to cut regulations, while Sam Altman, president of the influential startup Y Combinator, described Trump’s stance on immigration as “very bad for American innovation.”

In June, Kushner spoke at the first White House meeting of the American Technology Council to discuss the modernization of government services. It was attended by the likes of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

The resort of Sun Valley is located in the mountains of central Idaho, and is known for its stunning ski slopes, outdoor activities, and luxury hotels.

Kushner has previously attracted criticism for disappearing at some of his father-in-law’s most challenging moments, such as taking a skiing holiday when the administration’s initial health care proposal collapsed in March.

