Report: FBI Documents Show ‘Flawed’ Hillary Clinton Investigation

Newly released documents from the FBI’s criminal investigation into Hillary Clinton’s mishandling of highly classified materials highlight a “serious, but flawed investigation hindered by a lack of cooperation,” according to a new report.

Some of the 42 pages are marked “grand jury material,” indicating that the FBI considered the investigation serious enough to prosecute before a grand jury, according to a report by Fox News.

advertisement

One document shows that one of Clinton’s private attorneys, Katherine Turner, had agreed to turn over one of Clinton’s non-secure Apple iPads and two of her BlackBerrys to the FBI.

However, neither smartphone had SIM cards or Secure Digital (SD) cards, the report said. A total of 13 mobile devices identified by the FBI as potentially using clintonemail.com addresses were never located by Clinton’s lawyers, according to government watchdog group Judicial Watch’s President Tom Fitton.

Some of those devices were pounded with hammers after Clinton’s homebrew servers went down or after news that Clinton aide Sidney Blumenthal’s email had been hacked, the report said.

“We are presuming there are still 13 devices at issue,” Fitton told Fox News. “The new records show how badly the Obama Justice Department and FBI mishandled the Clinton email investigation.”

There are 177 redactions in the documents, including of information that would “disclose investigation techniques.”

Fitton said the FBI was played by Clinton’s lawyers and didn’t care, and he called for an audit of the investigation.

“The Trump Justice Department needs to audit this mess and figure out if the Clinton matters need to be reopened or reinvigorated,” he said.

The report notes then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s meeting on the tarmac with Bill Clinton in Phoenix, Arizona, just eight days before then-FBI Director James Comey announced he would not recommend prosecution of Clinton.

Comey would later testify that Lynch, his then-boss, directed him to use the term “matter” instead of “investigation” when discussing the investigation into Clinton, and he complied.

The documents were released just before the nominee for FBI Director Christopher Wray appeared before his confirmation hearing.

Two former FBI agents told Fox News they hope that “the atmosphere is changed with a new director.”