Teacher Who Allegedly Had Sex with Teen Special Education Student Appears in Court with Husband

A former Connecticut high school teacher appeared in court Tuesday alongside her husband after she was accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old special education student.

Laura Ramos, 31, of Milford, was charged with second-degree sexual assault after she told police that she had sex with a student “a handful of times” in her car between December 2016 and April 2017, Fox News reported.

The New Haven Register reports that the student in question was in her special education class.

A student witness at Central High School in Bridgeport reported Ramos to school officials after he said she texted him “complaining” that the guy she was with did not want to have sex with her anymore, police say.

The student told police that Ramos had texted him regularly about personal problems.

The witness said the guy she referred to was a special needs student whom he claimed he saw with the teacher in school. He noted that they “made eyes with each other,” suggesting that the two were flirting, according to police.

Officers came to the high school to arrest Ramos on June 9, and she resigned from her teaching position that same day, the Daily Mail reported.

At the arraignment hearing Tuesday, her lawyer said he maintains his client’s innocence.

“She is presumed innocent and we look forward to proceeding on this matter,” Ramos’s lawyer, Edward Gavin, told the Register.

Ramos has reportedly not yet entered a plea. She is scheduled to appear at a plea hearing on July 25.