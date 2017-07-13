Donald Trump in Paris: Bond Between France and U.S. ‘Forged in the Fires of War’

As their first stop on this week’s France trip, U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited with and offered words of great appreciation for embassy staff, members of the U.S. military and their families and honored three veterans of WWII.

President Trump recently accepted a personal invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron to visit France for Bastille Day and the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into World War I as U.S. military troops arrived on French soil. France chose to make America the “national guest of honor” according to White House officials.

Video of a portion of President Trump’s address at the U.S. Embassy in Paris were posted to Twitter:

Melania and I were thrilled to join the dedicated men and women of the @USEmbassyFrance, members of the U.S. Military and their families. pic.twitter.com/ZSdsJ0Bsbl — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 13, 2017

“The bond between our countries was forged in the fires of war. American and French patriots have fought together, bled together and died together for freedom, country and democracy,” said the U.S. President.

Trump recognized three American military veterans of D-Day that were present. Trump spoke of the “very brave people who took back the beaches and towns of Normandy 73 years ago.”

“In that desperate battle these courageous men helped to liberate this continent and frankly helped to win the war,” said Trump.

Assistant to the U.S. President Dan Scavino posted a photo of the veterans at the event:

.@POTUS & @FLOTUS recognize three American Veterans of D-Day who took back the beaches and towns of Normandy 73 years ago. pic.twitter.com/UQiZ5eirSo — Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) July 13, 2017

During Trump’s address at the embassy he said simply “thank you” to the hard working men and women of the Paris embassy, U.S. military members and their families.

First lady Melania Trump addressed the crowd just before her husband, offering her personal thanks to those gathered and their families for helping to “represent and advance the interests,” of the U.S. in France. A portion of her statement was posted to her Instagram account:

Great speaking to U.S. Embassy personnel & their families in #Paris today! A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Jul 13, 2017 at 5:41am PDT

The first lady also visited a hospital on this first day of the France trip.

Thank you @hospital_necker for allowing me to visit your wonderful patients & inspirational staff. Continued prayers for good health for all. #Paris #France A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Jul 13, 2017 at 4:06am PDT

Traveling press was not brought in to cover the event. Principal Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders informed members of the traveling press that it is standard protocol in this and previous administrations “that the press does not cover the meet and greets at the embassy.”

