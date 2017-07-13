Feds Pounce on Gun, Drug Trafficking Ring Allegedly Involving Previously Deported Illegal

A federal indictment revealed Tuesday shows that Miguel Angel Rosas-Ramirez of Mexico and Eduardo Estrada Medina of Guatemala face gun and drug charges over alleged activity in Gainesville, Georgia.

The indictment alleges that Rosas-Ramirez was illegally obtaining firearms then selling them. The indictment claims that one Estrada was allegedly one of the persons purchasing Rosas-Ramirez’s guns.

advertisement

According to CBS 46, the indictment claims that “Estrada, a citizen of Guatemala, illegally reentered the United States after being deported, purchased several weapons from Rosas-Ramirez, and trafficked in methamphetamine.”

Feds allege that Rosas-Ramirez “unlawfully” acquired a concealed carry license and used that permit to purchase more than 100 guns, a number of which were allegedly sold to illegal aliens “who were themselves trafficking drugs.”

There are numerous charges against both men:

Medina faces charges of unlawful possession of firearms by an alien, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking activity, possession of an unregistered silencer, and unlawful possession of firearms by a felon. Rosas-Ramirez has been charged with unlawful possession of firearms by an alien, unlawful dealing in firearms, unlawful claim to U.S. citizenship, and 18 counts of fraudulent statements to licensed gun dealers in connection with firearms purchases.

U.S. Attorney John Horn commented, saying, “Guns are an all-too-frequent part of the illegal drug business, and the majority of these guns arrive in drug dealers’ hands from illegal firearm trafficking as alleged in this case. This case is even more troubling because one of the alleged gun purchasers already had been deported once as a result of illegal drug trafficking, and yet found his way back to the United States and to the dangerous combination of methamphetamine and guns.”

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.