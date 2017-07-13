Kamala Harris Vows to Block Trump Border Wall: ‘Waste of Money’

On Wednesday, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said she will try to block funding for President Donald Trump’s border wall because it is a “waste of money.”

Let me be clear: Trump’s border wall is a waste of money and I will block funding for it.https://t.co/qpZZZUu4Nn — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 12, 2017

The House Appropriations Committee allocated $1.6 billion to fund the wall this week, and House Freedom Caucus chairman Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) told Breitbart News this week that the next spending bill must fund Trump’s border wall if Congress wants to avoid a government shutdown.

“There is nothing more critical that has to be funded than funding the border wall for two reasons,” Meadows said. “One is it is a commitment that the president made to the American people and one that he intends on keeping, but the second part of that is for our national security we must secure our borders. And the American people will accept no less.”

It is worth noting that in 2015, an illegal immigrant murdered Kate Steinle in Harris’ sanctuary city of San Francisco while Harris, the former San Francisco district attorney, was California’s attorney general. The illegal immigrant murderer told authorities that he specifally came to San Francisco because he knew it was a sanctuary city. Harris, after reportedly initially tweeting about soccer, reacted to Steinle’s tragic death by pushing for comprehensive amnesty legislation.