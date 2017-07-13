Maine Democrat Apologizes for Facebook Rant Threatening Trump

The Democrat Maine lawmaker who threatened President Trump in a Facebook rant Tuesday has apologized for his statements against the president.

State Rep. Scott Hamann (D-South Portland) sent a written statement to the Bangor Daily News Wednesday apologizing for his rant after he threatened to make Trump a “half-term president” and called him a “pussy.”

“I regret my impulsive decision to post something aggressively sarcastic and inappropriate in a Facebook exchange with a childhood friend,” Hamann wrote in his statement, adding that this is not the language he typically uses.

Hamann, who posted the comments as a reply to another Facebook user, also claimed Trump was “installed by the Russians” and was “an admitted rapist.”

The Secret Service is reportedly investigating the post, but could not comment on the opening of an investigation.

Radio host Keith Hanson reportedly circulated Hamann’s Facebook post and reached out to the state lawmaker about his comments.

“If anything negative comes from your attack on my employment, my attorney will be in touch, Hamann told Hanson. “Cease and desist.”

The chairwoman of the Maine GOP, Demi Kouzounas, called for Hamann’s resignation.

“Words cannot even begin to describe the revulsion I feel after reading [Hamann’s] recent tirade that has come to light,” she said. “The best way I can describe these comments is simple: unhinged and dangerous.”

Even the chairman of the Maine Democratic Party hammered Hamann over his statement.

“The Maine Democratic Party does not condone this kind of discourse – period,” Maine Democratic Party Chairman Phil Bartlett said in a prepared statement. “Rep. Hamann’s comments were unacceptable and do not represent our values as a party. He has rightly apologized for them and removed the post.”