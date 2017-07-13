New York Woman Raped by Five Men After Leaving Church

A woman who had just walked out of a Queens church was abducted and raped by five men, New York police report.

The born-again Christian woman was confronted by five men on the street outside the Celestial Church of Christ. She was forced to walk to an abandoned lot and made to perform oral sex on three of the five men. The group also beat her, stripped her naked, and robbed her, according to CBS New York.

advertisement

The 50-year-old victim said that just as she left the church one of five men pulled a gun on her.

After the attack, the victim returned to the church where Pastor Kehinde Oyetunde called the police.

“I saw her crying,” Pastor Oyetunde said. “She said she was attacked and robbed and they wanted to rape her… She told them she was an HIV patient and she didn’t want to hurt them because they’re young boys.”

The victim later said “I thought it was a joke at first, but when I turned he put the gun to my forehead and repeated himself, saying, ‘Give me all the money.’ I told him, ‘I have no money, ’ and he said, ‘Give me your wallet.'”

Pastor Oyetunde said his members are praying for the perpetrators to be quickly arrested and prosecuted. But all are alarmed by the attack.

“I know by God’s grace they will get them,” Oyetunde told the media.

Oyetunde praised the victim as a stalwart member of his church.

“She comes all the way from Brooklyn and never misses a mass,” he said. “She’s very dedicated to God. This is not going to stop her from coming. She loves the church.”

There may be some element of hate against African immigrants as one source claims that the victim was called a “stupid African” by the attackers.

Police have no suspects, but they are processing a used condom found at the crime scene as well as the clothing worn by the victim.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston or email the author at igcolonel@hotmail.com.