Maxine Waters Challenger: I’m Not Related to CNN ‘Loser’ Ana Navarro

by Tony Lee13 Jul 20170

On Wednesday, a Republican who is challenging Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) wanted to ensure that nobody even thinks he is related to “Never Trump” GOP sellout Ana Navarro, whom CNN uses as their useful idiot talking head to bash President Donald Trump and his working-class voters.

Omar Navarro tweeted, “I am not related to @ananavarro – she is a low energy loser like [former Florida Governor Jeb Bush]. I’m ready to energize our nation and #MakeAmericaGreatAgain.”

 

After palling around with former President Bill Clinton, who may have literally stained the Oval Office while having an affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, Ana Navarro has incessantly argued that Trump has been “diminishing” the presidency.

CNN and Navarro have been ridiculed for labeling Navarro as a “GOP strategist” even though Republicans who want to win elections want nothing to do with her whatsoever:

Omar Navarro, Waters’ challenger, has been endorsed by the likes of influential talk radio host Larry Elder. Navarro even announced his candidacy in front of Waters’ house and has been ramping up his criticism of the Congresswoman who has been leading crowds in “impeach 45” chants.

“Cleanse yourself because the only person who needs impeachment is you,” Omar Navarro tweeted at Waters.

On his website, Navarro’s bio states that he was born in Inglewood, California. Navarro, a small business owner who has worked with Fortune 500 companies, has also lived in Hawthorne and now resides in Torrance with his wife Torey, according to his bio.

“Growing up, my grandpa told me that in Cuba, democracy was not an option,” he writes on his website. “Citizenship in the United States requires us to do more than complain about our problems – we have to work together to fix them.”

