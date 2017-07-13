Pennsylvania Authorities Dig Up Human Remains on Sprawling Farm

Pennsylvania authorities found human remains belonging to multiple bodies in a common gravesite about 12-and-a-half feet in length on a 90-acre farm.

Police searched the Solebury, Pennsylvania, farm owned by 20-year-old Cosmo DiNardo’s family after four young men disappeared for three days last week, the Daily Mail reported.

Police identified the missing men as Dean A. Finocchiaro and Jimi Tar Patrick, both 19; Mark Sturgis, 22; and Tom Meo, 21.

DiNardo, the primary suspect for the disappearance of these four men, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly selling a vehicle belonging to one of the men.

Patrick disappeared on Wednesday, while the other three went missing Friday.

Authorities say they are trying to identify more remains using cadaver dogs to search the DiNardo family property.

“I don’t understand the science behind it but these dogs could smell these four boys 12 ½ feet below the ground,” Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said of the discovery.

Meo’s friend, 20-year-old Eric Beitz, claimed DiNardo sold drugs, guns, and has bragged about a time when he had someone killed over a debt.

“I can tell you on multiple different occasions, on multiple different accounts, from multiple different people, including myself – Cosmo has spoken about weird things like killing people and having people killed,” Beitz, of Bensalem, told Philly.com.

Beitz, who said people say DiNardo is “mentally unstable,” believe it was DiNardo who last saw his friend alive.

DiNardo and Patrick attended high school together at Holy Ghost Preparatory School in Bensalem.

DiNardo’s arrest Wednesday was his second trip to jail since the four men disappeared.

His previous arrest on Monday stemmed from firearms charges, but he posted bail and was released.

DiNardo, who is diagnosed with schizophrenia, is being held on $5 million bond after Wednesday’s arrest.

NBC 10 reports that DiNardo’s parents are Antonio and Sandra DiNardo, who amassed the 90 acres of farmland starting in 2005 when they purchased 68 acres of farmland for $5.4 million in Bucks County.