More Soros-Funded Groups Pile on Lawsuits Against Voter Fraud Commission

President Donald Trump’s Advisory Commission on Election Integrity finds itself under attack in the courts this week as multiple non-profits with links to left-wing billionaire George Soros pursue lawsuits against the newly established commission.

The Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC) filed an amended complaint in their own lawsuit against the commission Monday alleging it has no authority to request voting records from the states as part of its mission. The commission halted such collection as a result.

Like the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), who are also suing the Advisory Commission, EPIC has in the past been a recipient of funds from Soros’s Open Societies Foundations, although, as EPIC Director Mark Rotenberg stressed to LifeZette Wednesday, the group, unlike the ACLU, has not received Soros money since 2005.

Nonetheless, attorneys with the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) — a conservative public interest law firm that has launched its own lawsuits trying to compel local election authorities to release their voter rolls and purge them of fraudulent registrants — say this does preclude collusion between the ideologically aligned groups.

Logan Churchwell, research director and spokesman for PILF discussed the lawsuits with LifeZette Monday. “They’re working in concert,” he said of EPIC, the ACLU, and other groups suing to keep voter rolls out of the hands of the Advisory Commission, “We know that, because we’re fighting them in concert.”

“There’s no question about the ideology this is coming from and what they’re trying to do,” Churchwell added.

The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity was established by executive order this May to investigate and advise on voter fraud and vulnerabilities in our voting system. Its members are slated to include Vice President Mike Pence, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, former DOJ Civil Rights Division lawyer and PILF head J. Christian Adams, and former Cincinnati Mayor Ken Blackwell.