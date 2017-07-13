SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

More Soros-Funded Groups Pile on Lawsuits Against Voter Fraud Commission

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 26: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks before signing the Education Federalism Executive Order that will pull the federal government out of K-12 education, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, on April 26, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

by Ian Mason13 Jul 20170

President Donald Trump’s Advisory Commission on Election Integrity finds itself under attack in the courts this week as multiple non-profits with links to left-wing billionaire George Soros pursue lawsuits against the newly established commission.

The Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC) filed an amended complaint in their own lawsuit against the commission Monday alleging it has no authority to request voting records from the states as part of its mission. The commission halted such collection as a result.

Like the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), who are also suing the Advisory Commission, EPIC has in the past been a recipient of funds from Soros’s Open Societies Foundations, although, as EPIC Director Mark Rotenberg stressed to LifeZette Wednesday, the group, unlike the ACLU, has not received Soros money since 2005.

Nonetheless, attorneys with the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) — a conservative public interest law firm that has launched its own lawsuits trying to compel local election authorities to release their voter rolls and purge them of fraudulent registrants — say this does preclude collusion between the ideologically aligned groups.

Logan Churchwell, research director and spokesman for PILF discussed the lawsuits with LifeZette Monday. “They’re working in concert,” he said of EPIC, the ACLU, and other groups suing to keep voter rolls out of the hands of the Advisory Commission, “We know that, because we’re fighting them in concert.”

“There’s no question about the ideology this is coming from and what they’re trying to do,” Churchwell added.

The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity was established by executive order this May to investigate and advise on voter fraud and vulnerabilities in our voting system. Its members are slated to include Vice President Mike Pence, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, former DOJ Civil Rights Division lawyer and PILF head J. Christian Adams, and former Cincinnati Mayor Ken Blackwell.

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x