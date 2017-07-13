Study: 73 Percent of Democrats Would Give Up Alcohol for Trump Impeachment

Over 73 percent of Democrats would give up drinking for the rest of their lives if it led to the impeachment of President Donald Trump, a survey from the drug and alcohol rehabilitation group Detox has found.

The survey, released on Thursday, found that 73.3 percent of Democrats would live the rest of their lives as a teetotaler if it meant Donald Trump would be impeached tomorrow, while 17 percent of Republicans would do the same.

The figure also indicated that Democrats would put a high monetary value on a Trump impeachment, with most saying they would accept a minimum of $4,700 to give up alcohol for one year and at least $365,458 to give it up for the rest of their lives.

Detox.net surveyed 1,013 active alcohol drinkers. Twenty-one percent identified as Republican, 43 percent identified as Democrat, and 36 percent identified as other. They estimated a five-point margin of error in their results.

The possibility of impeaching Trump has been a point of excitement amongst Democrats since his inauguration in January. A POLITICO/Morning Consult poll released in May showed increasing support for opening impeachment proceedings against Trump, despite most pro-impeachment respondents not believing that Trump has committed “high crimes and misdemeanors.”

Meanwhile, members of the #Resistance movement held nationwide rallies in June in what was dubbed the ‘Impeachment March.’

In June, several Democrats in Congress warned President Trump could face impeachment proceedings should he fire special counsel Robert Mueller and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

On Wednesday, Democratic Congressman Brad Sherman of California filed a four-page resolution aimed at “impeaching Donald John Trump, President of the United States, for high crimes and misdemeanors.”

