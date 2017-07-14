Distraught Hillary Clinton Supporter Uses Unused Election Night Confetti for Art Installation

A Hillary Clinton supporter left distraught by Donald Trump’s election night win has created an art installation with unused confetti from Clinton’s election party.

This was the night on which Clinton hoped to break through the “glass ceiling,” a report from CNN has revealed.

Bunny Burson, who was present at the Javits Center, where Clinton planned her victory speech, on the night of the election, noticed the “overwhelming emptiness” of the evening and sought to channel it into something positive.

“Hillary Clinton has been a beacon for me really as a woman,” Burson told CNN. “That’s really where I thought that this was going, to be the election of all elections to inspire women.”

As a result, Burson set herself on a mission to locate the unused confetti from the Javits Centre. When she eventually located the company, she found they had 200 pounds of unused confetti from election night, which had been stationed in cannons for Clinton’s election victory.

Burson consequently bought it all and used it for her piece. The installation features confetti floating up and down within a glass snow globe, emblazoned with the words: “And Still I Rise.”

She plans to use all 200 pounds of the remaining confetti for a series of smaller installations, similar to the one she has already created, which will be sold off in aid of Planned Parenthood.

“I want women and little girls to just don’t feel defeated by this,” Burson said. “Keep going. Keep fighting. I just feel whether it’s running for office or breaking their own glass ceiling in some other way, now’s a time not to give up.”

This is not the first time that Burson has created art to channel her election sadness. Following George W. Bush’s victory over Al Gore in 2000, she turned the ballot fragments that some argue cost Gore the election into art by folding them into the shape of waves and posting them on canvases.

“I never dreamed it was going to be this exciting and this exhilarating,” she said. “I want that flame to stay alive among women.”

