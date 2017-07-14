GOP Spending Panel Invites Illegals to Get Government Jobs

The GOP-majority House Committee on Appropriations approved a spending bill early Friday morning which allows young illegal immigrants to win jobs in President Donald Trump’s agencies or in government-owned workplaces.

The legislation shows the Democrats’ determination to open doors and opportunities for illegals, even as opportunities for Americans and their children are being choked by cheap-labor immigration, automation, and international outsourcing. The late-night decision was made by a voice vote — so shielding the pro-amnesty Republicans from public criticism.

The business-focused “moderate” Republicans who submitted to the ideological Democrats’ pressure “are cowards,” said one pro-American lobbyist.

“Last night’s action by the Republican-led House Appropriations Committee making illegal aliens eligible for federal jobs is yet another example of why President Trump must honor his campaign pledge and repeal President [Barack] Obama’s unconstitutional Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program,” said a statement from the pro-American Federation for American Immigration Reform. It continued:

The Appropriations Committee, without notice in the middle of the night, approved a provision changing an Obama-era rule barring DACA beneficiaries from working directly for the federal government. In an effort to provide Republican members cover for this cowardly act, Chairman Rodney Frelinghuysen (R-N.J.) took the unusual step of denying a roll call vote. The congressional Republican leadership, many of whom are on record calling DACA unconstitutional, has once again demonstrated its cynical disregard for American workers, transparent government, and principle. This betrayal of American workers must be rectified when the Appropriations bill reaches the floor of the House by stripping this provision from the bill and forcing all members of Congress to register their positions in a roll call vote. If they are not willing to do so, President Trump should immediately to rescind DACA.

The legislation has yet to be approved by the full House and Senate. Also, the legislation relies on the continued existence of Obama’s 2012 ‘DACA’ amnesty, which already includes roughly 675,000 illegals, and is expected to grow above 1 million. Candidate Donald Trump promised to shut down the amnesty, but he has kept it open.

However, the DACA is on course to be ended by a federal court this fall — unless the Democrats can agree to a pro-American immigration reform compromise.

The DACA program is legally weak because it was created by Obama to give valuable goods — work permits, residency, and Social Security numbers — to illegal immigrants without any approval by the U.S. Congress. Unless stopped, the program is expected to grow above 1.5 million as additional young illegals claim they were brought into the United States in this country as children.

The jobs-for-illegals voice vote by the committee members was overseen by the chairman, GOP Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen. The GOP has a clear majority of eight legislators on his committee.

The language was added to the “general government” spending plan overseen by the subcommittee on financial services, which consists of six Republicans and four Democrats.

Subcommittee chairman Chairman Rep. Tom Graves praised the legislation, without mentioning the late-night, jobs-for-illegals voice vote:

This is a product of an open and inclusive process. My subcommittee communicated extensively with members about their requests and worked around the clock to put together a very conservative bill that aligns closely with President Trump’s budget. I’m particularly excited about the financial reforms, which slash harmful regulations, streamline outdated agency processes, and rein in the rogue Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. These reforms will help spur job creation and economic growth, and blaze a clearer path for families and businesses to achieve their dreams. This bill also advances many other conservative priorities by cutting spending, zeroing out programs and maintaining pro-life policies. Overall, this bill takes a significant amount of power away from government and gives it back to Georgians and all Americans.”

The amendment was proposed by California Rep. Pete Aguilar and then passed in a voice vote, so there is no record of which Republicans and Democrats endorsed Aguilar’s combination of amnesty and outsourcing.

Dreamers should be allowed to serve their communities and country. Glad to announce my amendment to fix this problem was adopted. https://t.co/0lxVw2ECvn — Rep. Pete Aguilar (@RepPeteAguilar) July 14, 2017

In a press statement after the vote, Aguilar declared that DACA’s young illegals: