GOP Spending Panel Invites Illegals to Get Government Jobs

The GOP-majority House Committee on Appropriations approved a spending bill early Friday morning which allows young illegal immigrants to win jobs in President Donald Trump’s agencies or in government-owned workplaces.
The legislation shows the Democrats’ determination to open doors and opportunities for illegals, even as opportunities for Americans and their children are being choked by cheap-labor immigration, automation, and international outsourcing. The late-night decision was made by a voice vote — so shielding the pro-amnesty Republicans from public criticism.
The business-focused “moderate” Republicans who submitted to the ideological Democrats’ pressure “are cowards,” said one pro-American lobbyist.
“Last night’s action by the Republican-led House Appropriations Committee making illegal aliens eligible for federal jobs is yet another example of why President Trump must honor his campaign pledge and repeal President [Barack] Obama’s unconstitutional Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program,” said a statement from the pro-American Federation for American Immigration Reform. It continued:
The Appropriations Committee, without notice in the middle of the night, approved a provision changing an Obama-era rule barring DACA beneficiaries from working directly for the federal government. In an effort to provide Republican members cover for this cowardly act, Chairman Rodney Frelinghuysen (R-N.J.) took the unusual step of denying a roll call vote.
The congressional Republican leadership, many of whom are on record calling DACA unconstitutional, has once again demonstrated its cynical disregard for American workers, transparent government, and principle.
This betrayal of American workers must be rectified when the Appropriations bill reaches the floor of the House by stripping this provision from the bill and forcing all members of Congress to register their positions in a roll call vote. If they are not willing to do so, President Trump should immediately to rescind DACA.
The legislation has yet to be approved by the full House and Senate. Also, the legislation relies on the continued existence of Obama’s 2012 ‘DACA’ amnesty, which already includes roughly 675,000 illegals, and is expected to grow above 1 million. Candidate Donald Trump promised to shut down the amnesty, but he has kept it open.
However, the DACA is on course to be ended by a federal court this fall — unless the Democrats can agree to a pro-American immigration reform compromise.
The DACA program is legally weak because it was created by Obama to give valuable goods — work permits, residency, and Social Security numbers — to illegal immigrants without any approval by the U.S. Congress. Unless stopped, the program is expected to grow above 1.5 million as additional young illegals claim they were brought into the United States in this country as children.
The jobs-for-illegals voice vote by the committee members was overseen by the chairman, GOP Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen. The GOP has a clear majority of eight legislators on his committee.
The language was added to the “general government” spending plan overseen by the subcommittee on financial services, which consists of six Republicans and four Democrats.
Subcommittee chairman Chairman Rep. Tom Graves praised the legislation, without mentioning the late-night, jobs-for-illegals voice vote:
This is a product of an open and inclusive process. My subcommittee communicated extensively with members about their requests and worked around the clock to put together a very conservative bill that aligns closely with President Trump’s budget. I’m particularly excited about the financial reforms, which slash harmful regulations, streamline outdated agency processes, and rein in the rogue Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. These reforms will help spur job creation and economic growth, and blaze a clearer path for families and businesses to achieve their dreams. This bill also advances many other conservative priorities by cutting spending, zeroing out programs and maintaining pro-life policies. Overall, this bill takes a significant amount of power away from government and gives it back to Georgians and all Americans.”
The amendment was proposed by California Rep. Pete Aguilar and then passed in a voice vote, so there is no record of which Republicans and Democrats endorsed Aguilar’s combination of amnesty and outsourcing.
Dreamers should be allowed to serve their communities and country. Glad to announce my amendment to fix this problem was adopted. https://t.co/0lxVw2ECvn
— Rep. Pete Aguilar (@RepPeteAguilar) July 14, 2017
In a press statement after the vote, Aguilar declared that DACA’s young illegals:
identify as Americans … Denying Dreamers the opportunity to serve their community and country through public service stands in stark contrast to our nation’s core values. Expanding the pool of applicants for our federal workforce will ensure we can get the best and brightest applicants, whoever they may be. This amendment makes a commonsense change to give Dreamers the opportunities they deserve and our nation the workforce it needs.
The jobs-transfer plan was backed by Rep. Nita Lowey, the top Democrat on the panel.
DACA recipients are going to school, preparing for careers, and contributing to their communities. Yet because of something they had no control over – their parents’ entry into the United States – they are deemed ineligible to serve their country through federal employment. I am extremely proud Rep. Aguilar’s amendment correcting this grievous wrong passed in the Appropriations Committee, and we will work together to defend the amendment as the process moves forward.
Aguilar’s brief amendment is here.
Aguilar’s district is due east of Los Angeles and is centered on the city of San Bernadino and the surrounding farmlands. The Democratic district is likely majority Hispanic, and the white population is below 30 percent.
Many polls show that Americans are very generous, they do welcome individual immigrants, and they do want to like the idea of immigration. But the polls also show that most Americans are increasingly worried that large-scale legal immigration will change their country and disadvantage themselves and their children.
The current annual flood of foreign labor spikes profits and Wall Street values by cutting salaries for manual and skilled labor offered by blue-collar and white-collar employees. It also drives up real estate prices, widens wealth-gaps, reduces high-tech investment, increases state and local tax burdens, hurts kids’ schools and college education, and sidelines at least 5 million marginalized Americans and their families.
Follow Neil Munro on Twitter @NeilMunroDC
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.