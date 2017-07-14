Kushner Pal: Jared Has ‘Always Been Starstruck’ with Goldman Sachs Globalists

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has always been reportedly “starstruck” with Goldman Sachs people, according to Kushner’s friend and former Goldman Sachs partner.

In Vanity Fair’s recent profile of President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser Gary Cohn, the magazine notes that when Cohn lost his battle to take over Goldman Sachs with current chairman Lloyd Blankfein, Kushner jumped at the chance to bring Cohn into the Trump administration as the National Economic Council director. Cohn is now reportedly rumored to be Trump’s top choice to be the next Federal Reserve chair.

“Jared Kushner has always been a little starstruck with Goldman Sachs people,” the former Goldman partner “who knows him well” told the outlet. “He’s always liked that sort of promotional edginess that Goldman Sachs has had, and he’s always liked the reputation that Goldman Sachs has the best people, quote unquote, the smartest, savviest people.”

He added that the idea that “Jared was suddenly in a position where he actually had the power to call on and hire and lure a number of people like that to the bench side, if you will, was a very, very intoxicating, enticing, and really kind of exciting thing to him.”

Cohn, a registered Democrat who reportedly donated to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, and Dina Powell, another ex-Goldman Sachs executive, have been the White House’s dynamic globalist duo. They have been reportedly trying to push Trump to adopt more “globalist” policies that go against the desires of the Trump’s “people”—the working-class voters who gave him a victory that will go down in history as one of the all-time election-night shockers.