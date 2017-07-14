NYPD Arrest Three for Rape of Christian Woman Abducted Outside Queens Church

The New York Police have arrested three men they say were involved in the abduction and brutal rape of a Christian woman who had just left a Queens church on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old, born-again Christian told police she was confronted by five men on the street outside the Celestial Church of Christ. She said one of the men pulled a gun and forced her to walk to an abandoned lot where she was made to perform oral sex on three of the five men. The group also beat her, stripped her naked, and robbed her, according to reports.

advertisement

After the attack, the victim ran back to her church where Pastor Kehinde Oyetunde gave aid and called the police.

“I saw her crying,” Pastor Oyetunde said. “She said she was attacked and robbed and they wanted to rape her… She told them she was an HIV patient and she didn’t want to hurt them because they’re young boys.”

There may be some element of hate against African immigrants as one source claimed that the victim was called a “stupid African” by the attackers.

Some progress has been made in the case, police say. Using surveillance video and other evidence the NYPD has arrested three men and the search for others continues.

Police say that all three men are in their 20s. Officials also say that the act was a crime of opportunity and the victim does not know her attackers.

The three men have been put before a line up for the victim to identify, but no charges have been officially filed.

Those arrested were 20-year-old Brandon Walker, 17-year-old Justin Williams, and 19-year-old Julisses Ginel. They could face charges of robbery, criminal sex act, and sex abuse, ABC reported.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston or email the author at igcolonel@hotmail.com