Paul Bedard: New Book Details Trump-Bannon Populist ‘Alliance’

trump
AP/Evan Vucci

by Breitbart News14 Jul 20170

The Washington’s Examiner’s “Washington Secrets” columnist Paul Bedard writes that a new book smashes the false media narrative that White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is a “puppet master” pulling President Trump’s strings. Through “exclusive interviews with high profile players from Bannon’s inner circle,” author Keith Koffler details the equal partnership between Trump and Bannon to advance a populist agenda.

From Bedard’s “Secrets” column:

Regnery Publishing told Secrets that Bannon: Trump’s Rebel in the White House, coming in November, will show how the duo are working together to push through Trump’s agenda to shake up Washington.

Author Keith Koffler, the editor of White House Dossier and a former Washington Examiner editor, told us, “The media have tried to spin a narrative that Trump is Bannon’s puppet, but I’ve found that to be wholly inaccurate. Trump is not the caricature even veteran journalists portray, that of a malleable opportunist. Rather, he possesses longstanding ideas that Bannon shares and helps buttress and develop. Their relationship really is an alliance of two men who have similar instincts and share a vision for the future of the country.”

