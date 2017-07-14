Report: Trump Lawyer Marc Kasowitz Sends Profanity Laced Emails

ProPublica is reporting that President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Marc Kasowitz sent a ” retired public relations professional” whose identity ProPublica is protecting, a string of livid emails Wednesday.

The exact nature of the exchange is unclear, but ProPublica claims the unnamed source contacted Kasowitz after a ProPublica article, citing further anonymous sources, saying Kasowitz may be unable to get a security clearance because of concerns over drinking and other moral failings was picked up by MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show.

advertisement

According to the report, the emails included such language as “I’m on you now. You are f***ing with me now Let’s see who you are Watch your back , b****,” “Call me. Don’t be afraid, you piece of s***. Stand up. If you don’t call, you’re just afraid,” and “I already know where you live, I’m on you. You might as well call me. You will see me. I promise. Bro.”

The report does not include whatever emails the man whose name is being withheld sent to Kasowitz to elicit these responses. The man also told ProPublica that he forwarded the emails to the FBI in attempt to get that agency to begin an investigation into Kasowitz “threatening” him.

Kasowitz’s spokesman sent ProPublica a response that reads as follows:

Mr. Kasowitz, who is tied up with client matters, said he intends to apologize to the writer of the email referenced in today’s ProPublica story. While no excuse, the email came at the end of a very long day that at 10 p.m. was not yet over. ‘The person sending that email is entitled to his opinion and I should not have responded in that inappropriate manner,’ Mr. Kasowitz said. ‘I intend to send him an email stating just that. This is one of those times where one wishes he could reverse the clock, but of course I can’t.’

ProPublica then amended their piece to include that reply.