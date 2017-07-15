Ex-Goldman Partner: Globalist Gary Cohn Vowed to Block Trump’s Nationalist Agenda

President Donald Trump’s National Economic Council director Gary Cohn reportedly vowed to a former Goldman Sachs partner that he would block Trump’s nationalist agenda from being implemented.

A former Goldman Sachs executive told Vanity Fair for a recent profile that Cohn has been working with Jared Kushner, who is reportedly “starstruck with” Goldman Sachs globalists, and fellow former Goldman Sachs executive Dina Powell in order to temper the “reactionary influence of people around the president like “Peter Navarro, head of the National Trade Council” and White House chief strategist Steve K. Bannon.

Cohn is reportedly “dedicated to making sure the U.S. doesn’t start any ridiculous trade wars or do something ‘crazy’ on health care.”

“I’m not going to let it happen,” Cohn reportedly told the former partner.

Cohn, a registered Democrat who reportedly donated to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, is rumored to be a top contender to be the next Federal Reserve chair.

Cohn and Powell have reportedly been quite the tandem, teaming up in the White House to try to push Trump away from the more pro-America, nationalist policies that endeared Trump to his “people”—the country’s working-class voters who have stood by him through all of his various “scandals” while the GOP elite’s first instincts have been to bail.