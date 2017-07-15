WATCH: Home Surveillance Camera Captures Footage of Stolen Vehicle Crashing into Tree

A Michigan homeowner’s security camera captured footage of the moment a stolen vehicle crashed into a tree and flipped over, according to a video recorded Wednesday.

The video shows the vehicle plowing into a tree before rolling over. Seconds later, several people escape from the car, running away from the wreckage.

Police say that someone reported the vehicle stolen July 7 in Pittsfield Township, KDFW reports.

The vehicle, a 2006 Toyota Avalon, was found in the Barrington and Stamford area of Superior Township after neighbors called the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office about a traffic crash that occurred in the area.

Before the vehicle crashed into the tree, it sideswiped a parked Honda Fit as it traveled westbound, police say.

Melissa Frutos, the owner of the sideswiped car, told M Live that her doors were so dented they would not open.

“Since (my car) is used and paid for, we only carry liability insurance on it. Without catching (the suspects) we have no way to get this fixed without it costing more than it’s worth,” she said.

The video started recording when the vehicle hopped the curb of a house, drove on the grass, crashed into the tree, and flipped over before it came to a stop.

Police say they are searching for the five suspects who are believed to be responsible for the crash.