Women’s March Surrounded by Armed Guards As They Protest NRA, Gun Rights

True to the left’s habit of having one set of standards for itself and another set for the common man, participants in Friday’s Women’s March against the NRA and gun rights were surrounded by armed guards.

In fact, NRA TV showed Women’s March co-chair Tamika Mallory getting into a car with armed guards all around:

Such frauds, @NRATV @rangerholton just showed Tamika Mallory getting into a car surrounded by armed guards "Every step of the way” #NRA2DOJ https://t.co/4ihElLlvQx — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) July 14, 2017

Ironically, one of the protest themes at the march was, “Real Men Don’t Need Guns,” which is lefty talk for disarming the public while making sure high-profile liberals continue to live ensconced behind layers of armed security.

Townhall reports:

Leftist agitators like Linda Sarsour and Shannon Watts hiring armed protection while demanding the rest of us turn in our guns into government bureaucrats is nothing new. Watts does the same every time she shows up to protest at the NRA annual meeting. Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who pays Watts millions to take away the Second Amendment rights of everyday Americans, doesn’t go anywhere without his security detail.

On April 27, 2014, Breitbart News reported that Everytown for Gun Safety spokeswoman Erika Soto Lamb defended the fact that the group uses armed security while fighting to disarm average Americans.

Lamb’s comments on the use of armed guards were made public in a reply to Twitter user “American Matters,” who asked, “Why do all the big anti-gun advocates have security who carry loaded guns? Would love to hear their justification.” Lamb responded, “Because ppl on ur side of debate threaten our lives. We r not anti-gun. Why do u criticize our security? Same u want 4 self.”

@tpcjk @DLoesch because ppl on ur side of debate threaten our lives. We r not Anti gun. Why do u criticize our security? Same u want 4 self — Erika Soto Lamb (@erikasotolamb) April 27, 2014

Lamb went on to suggest Everytown is not seeking a ban on guns altogether but limits on who can have them. She said, “As long as you’re not a felon, dangerously mentally ill or other prohibited purchaser, it’s all good.” But this is not an accurate statement, because Everytown and Moms Demand Action are both aligned against national concealed carry reciprocity for law-abiding citizens.

If leftists would be honest, they would just come out and say they want to see the common man placed under strict controls while the ruling class gets to carry on with business as usual. In such a scenario the left could continue to move in and out of society under the constant watch of armed guards, all the while arguing–and even marching–for the disarmament of the common man.

