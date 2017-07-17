Donald Trump Wears Personalized ‘El Presidente’ Stetson Hat at the White House

President Donald Trump tried on a new personalized Stetson cowboy hat during a “Made in America” event at the White House on Monday.

Stetson Hats participated in the event, demonstrating a company with products made in America.

The hat presented to Trump was an “El Presidente” — a fur felt hat customized with the presidential seal and the president’s name and “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan, according to the head of Stetson Dustin Noblitt.

The president tried the hat on as he visited with business representatives from around the United States.

“It was kind of a surprise, I was hoping for it, but I was glad that he put it on,” Noblitt told Breitbart News after the event.

He said that Stetson had also given hats to former presidents Lyndon B. Johnson, Dwight Eisenhower, and Harry Truman.