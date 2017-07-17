A Florida couple celebrating their honeymoon who allegedly beat a woman unconscious, took her to a hotel room, and spent hours sexually molesting her was later arrested after walking naked into a convenience store and stealing food and soda, police said.

Timothy Lowe, 37, and Rashada Hurley, 32, have been charged with a long list of crimes, including rape, carjacking, theft, among other charges after being arrested by police near a Miami convenience store, according to Fox News.

Police discovered the couple walking naked a few blocks from the store, still carrying the stolen food items.

After the arrest, police soon found the couple was likely guilty of more than just walking around naked and stealing soft drinks when they were identified by a woman who was beaten, kidnapped, and taken to a Miami Motel 6, where she was repeatedly raped for several hours the day before.

The victim told police she was backing her car out of a parking spot at a Publix grocery store in Hialeah when a man she identified as Timothy Lowe confronted her. The victim said that Lowe rendered her unconscious by hitting her with something. She later awoke in a hotel room, where the two suspects were sexually molesting her. Once awake, she said the pair forced her to perform sexual acts on both of them.

The victim alleged the attackers later became distracted, allowing her a window to escape.

Despite her escape, however, the couple was not arrested until the next day when seen walking naked near the convenience store.

After their arrest, the two were identified in a lineup by the victim. Using surveillance video, police also linked the suspects to the hotel where the rape occurred, the Miami Herald reported.

Lowe and Hurley have been denied bond and remain in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade County.

