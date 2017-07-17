Polls: Donald Trump Earns High Ratings on the Economy

New polls show that Americans give President Donald Trump high ratings on the economy, despite new numbers showing his presidential approval ratings are lower.

A new Bloomberg poll shows that Trump has a 47 percent approval rating on job creation versus 40 percent who disagree and 46 percent approval ratings on the economy versus only 44 percent who disagree.

Under Trump, 58 percent of Americans in the Bloomberg poll believe they’re moving closer to realizing their own career and financial aspirations.

A new ABC poll shows that 43 percent of Americans approve of his handling of the economy, while 41 percent disagree.

But Trump’s overall job approval ratings are low.

The Bloomberg poll showed that only 40 percent of Americans approve of his job as president and the ABC News/Washington Post poll shows that only 36 percent of Americans approve.