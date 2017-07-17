Mag: Women’s March Against Guns Gives Voters a Fresh Reason to Reject Democrats

MIC magazine suggests the July 14 Women’s March against guns accomplished one thing no one anticipated – it gave voters a new reason to reject Democrats.

The suggestion is compelling. After all, the individuals who scared gun owners most and motivated them to vote against Democrats’ gun-grabbing schemes are no longer around. Barack Obama can no longer issue executive gun control, Hillary Clinton lost the presidential election, and Harry Reid has bid politics adieu.

The absence of such divisive figures provided the Democrats an opportunity to bite their tongues instead of revamping the gun control push that has marked the party for more than a century. But Democrat surrogates in the Women’s March did not get the memo, and have put a gun control push in the forefront of the American people’s minds once more.

According to MIC:

Over the past week, organizers with the Women’s March on Washington have organized protests in Washington D.C. and Virginia. But the new demonstrations, which began by standing in defiance against an attack on protesters, is now entangled with arguments about gun control. The original statement about protecting First Amendment rights from an attack by the NRA is instead reverting back to an old debate about gun ownership, re-drawing battle lines in a culture war that could become politically dangerous to Democrats.

MIC went on to observe that one of the problems for those pushing gun control is that there is no proof that gun control actually lessens gun crime: “The question is whether or not gun control specifically does any good to address the root causes of gun violence, or just causes political mayhem for those who take up its cause.” To put it another way, by embracing gun control the Women’s March has put Democrats in the tenuous position of risking their political careers for something that may not even work to begin with.

The political danger was evident in Dianna Muller’s weekend response to the Women’s March. Muller–a former Tulsa police officer and professional shooter–opined in the Tulsa World:

Gun owners cannot let the radical gun control groups drown out our voices, and women gun owners cannot stand by while a highly orchestrated and funded group claims to speak for them. I encourage all gun owners to make a difference by connecting with our legislators and our neighbors, sharing our stories in a way that is respectful, mature and intelligent. While our more reasonable approach may never grab the headlines the way…[the] Women’s March did, it is critical that our voices be heard and bridges be maintained.

All of these concerns are only magnified by the sheer hypocrisy evident in the fact that the Women’s March for gun control surrounded itself by good guys with guns. Breitbart News reported that the gun controllers at the march literally had armed men mixed in among them.

Townhall reported:

Leftist agitators like Linda Sarsour and Shannon Watts hiring armed protection while demanding the rest of us turn in our guns into government bureaucrats is nothing new. Watts does the same every time she shows up to protest at the NRA annual meeting. Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who pays Watts millions to take away the Second Amendment rights of everyday Americans, doesn’t go anywhere without his security detail.

This hypocrisy, coupled with the renewed threat of gun control, could be all the motivation American voters need to show up on election day and vote more Democrats out.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com