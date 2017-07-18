17-Year-Old Girl Calls Father for Permission Before Taking Gun to Thwart Home Intruder

On Monday a 17-year-old Spokane County, Washington, girl called her father and asked permission to grab a gun before using the firearm to fend off a robbery suspect.

The incident began when a police chase ended with a stolen car around Wandermere at 5 a.m.

After deputies “set up a perimeter to look for the suspect,” KHQ used their morning news show to alert locals that the suspect was on the loose. Shortly after the news broke, Kimber Wood’s boyfriend and parents left for work, leaving her in the home alone. Her boyfriend then came across the deputies, asked them about the search, and decided to call Kimber and alert her that the suspect might be coming right at her.

Kimber responded by calling her dad “and [asking] if she could grab one of his guns for protection.” Her father answered in the affirmative and Kimber grabbed a handgun and placed it under her pillow. She fell asleep and awoke to the sounds of someone in her house.

She hid behind her vanity, only to have the suspect walk right up to her. Kimber pointed the gun at the suspect and said, “Who are you?” She added, “Get the (expletive) out of my house!”

Kimber said the suspect’s “eyes got really wide” and he took off running. She said he stole her boyfriend’s ATV to escape.

Deputies came to Kimber’s house “to tell her what a great job she had done and that they were glad she was okay.” While there, they showed her a photograph of the man they were chasing and Kimber identified him as the suspect who had been in her home.

