President Donald Trump reacted to the news that Senate Republicans had failed to reach an agreement on an Obamacare replacement, but promised he would seek another deal.

“As I have always said, let ObamaCare fail and then come together and do a great healthcare plan,” he wrote on Twitter. “Stay tuned!”

Trump his signaled disappointment with the Senate, after Sen. Mike Lee and Sen. Jerry Moran indicated that they could not support the bill in it’s current form.

“We were let down by all of the Democrats and a few Republicans,” he wrote. “Most Republicans were loyal, terrific & worked really hard. We will return!”

On Monday night, Trump suggested that the Senate vote to repeal Obamacare and begin work on a replacement bill.

“Republicans should just REPEAL failing ObamaCare now & work on a new Healthcare Plan that will start from a clean slate,” he wrote. “Dems will join in!”