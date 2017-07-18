‘Gang of Goats’ Vandalize Colorado Business

A group of four-legged vandals that remain on the loose in one Colorado town as of Tuesday afternoon caused extensive damage to a business for about 30 minutes Monday, police said.

When employees of Kryptane Systems, located in the town of Louisville in suburban Denver, showed up to work Monday to discover that the glass on the front doors was shattered, the company’s president reported a break-in to police, Fox News reported.

advertisement

“There was shattered glass everywhere. Instantly he thought it was vandals of some sort,” Greg Cappert, an engineer for the company, told KDVR.

When police began investigating the incident, they discovered surveillance footage of the front of the building that showed that a group of goats were responsible for the destruction.

“For 20 minutes he just sat and banged on that one side until he broke it, and then he left and came back and decided to break the other side too. I don’t know why,” Cappert said. “That was just to be mean I guess.”

The goats left the scene after damaging the doors, leaving behind a pile of grass and fecal matter.

“We understand the description is he’s very hairy, has some large horns, and is possibly hooved,” Commander Jeff Fisher of the Louisville Police Department joked.

Police say they think the goats escaped from a local farm a block away from the business and should be caught fairly soon, WNEP reports.