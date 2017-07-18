Poll: Hillary Clinton Still Less Popular than Donald Trump

Failed former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton remains highly unpopular, even more so than President Donald Trump.

Only 39 percent of Americans in a Bloomberg poll say that they view Clinton favorably — a 31 point slide from her all-time high of 70 percent in December 2012.

After retiring at home and walking in the woods, Clinton tried to position herself as a leader of “the resistance” through a series of speeches and attacks against Trump on Twitter.

Clinton also continued a parade of blame for her loss, accusing former President Obama, the DNC, former FBI Director James Comey, the New York Times, Fake News, Netflix, and Facebook of harming her campaign.