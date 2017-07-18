Pence: President and I Fully Support Clean Repeal of Obamacare, ‘Start with a Clean Slate’

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Tuesday Vice President Mike Pence declared that he and President Donald Trump stand behind a full repeal of Obamacare and support passing a new healthcare bill later “with a clean slate.”

Pence made the comments at the National Retail Federation’s annual Retail Advocates Summit where he stated that since day one President Donald Trump has been “fighting to repeal and replace Obamacare.”

Pence reviewed the now broken promises Democrats made in order to get Obamacare passed into law, “they said if you like your doctor you can keep him. Not true. They said if you like your health insurance, you can keep it. Not true. We were told that health insurance costs would go down. That one wasn’t true either.”

The Vice President gave details of how these promises have been broken, “The average premium on the individual market has more than doubled since Obamacare went into effect less than four years ago and in some states, it’s more than triple.” Americans were promised that under Obamacare families would save up to $2,500 in premiums per year, but Pence pointed out that average premiums now cost $3,000 more than plans did in 2013.

“Next year nearly 40 percent of America’s counties, including nine entire states will have only one choice of a health insurance provider meaning they’ll have essentially no choice at all,” said Pence. He added that dozens of counties are going to have zero health insurance providers.

“Behind every number is a name and behind every name is a story,” said Pence who recalled the individuals, job providers, and families he has met with from around the country about how Obamacare has hurt them.

“Obamacare has failed and Obamacare must go,” said Pence.

He went on to voice gratefulness from himself and President Donald Trump for the efforts of those who have worked to repeal and replace Obamacare.

The Vice President then voiced full support for a clean Obamacare repeal bill:

Last night we learned that the Senate still doesn’t have consensus on a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare at the same time, but President Trump and I fully support the majority leader’s decision to move forward with a bill that just repeals Obamacare and gives Congress time, as the President said, to work on a new healthcare plan that will start with a clean slate.

The Senate passed the same bill in 2015 and sent it to the President's desk – and they should do it again. — Vice President Pence (@VP) July 18, 2017

Vice President Pence recalled the Senate’s 2015 vote on a clean repeal of Obamacare that was sent to then-President Barack Obama’s desk, “and they should do it again.”

“The Senate should vote to repeal now and replace later or return to the legislation carefully crafted in the House and Senate, but either way, inaction is not an option, Congress needs to step up, Congress needs to do their job and Congress needs to do their job now,” said Pence.

Pence quoted President Trump, “stay tuned, we will return.”

He declared, “We will rescue the American people from the disastrous consequences of Obamacare and restore a healthcare system based on personal responsibility, free market competition, and state-based reform.”

Pence called that the American way to meet the healthcare needs of the American people.

“We’re not going to stop fighting until we get it done,” said the vice president.

