President Trump Nominates Jon Huntsman as Ambassador to Russia

The White House announced Tuesday evening President Trump’s intention to nominate former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman as the U.S. Ambassador to Russia.

If confirmed, Huntsman would fill an appointment that is key to the president’s foreign policy agenda. Trump has said on the campaign trail and as president that he wants to work with Russia on matters such as combating terrorists.

The appointment is also high-profile because Congress and a special counsel are investigating Russia’s interference in the 2016 president elections and whether there was any collusion with Trump’s campaign.

Trump’s every move with Russia has been scrutinized through that lens, with critics accusing him at every turn of going easy on Russia.

It could be more difficult for those critics to attack Huntsman, an establishment foreign policy figure and former President Barack Obama’s ambassador to China.

“Governor Jon Huntsman has had a distinguished career as a politician, diplomat, and businessman,” the White House said in its statement: