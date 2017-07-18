“Students for Trump” announced that they are endorsing Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) for the Republican primary to fill Attorney General Jeff Session’s former Senate seat, as he faces off against sitting Sen. Luther Strange.

After Sessions vacated his seat to become Attorney General, Strange was appointed to the seat by then-Gov. Robert Bentley. But current Gov. Kay Ivey — who replaced Bentley in April after he resigned — moved the special election from 2018 to December, with the Republican primary now set to take place in August.

advertisement

Brooks is a key member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, although critics have noted he supported Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) in the Republican primary and criticized Trump. But he has been a strong supporter of Trump since he won in November and “Students for Trump” have endorsed him as the better candidate — saying they believe he is the only candidate who will defend Trump and other conservatives.

“Congressman Brooks, unlike Luther Strange, is not in bed with the Democrats and establishment who wish to undermine the policies people voted for when they sent Donald Trump to the White House,” National Deputy Director of Students for Trump, Alex Chalgren, said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Congressman Brooks has the backbone needed to, despite huge pressure from Washington special interests to do otherwise, support legislation to build the southern border wall, repeal and replace ObamaCare, and get rid of the filibuster rule that undermines President Trump’s entire legislative agenda,” he said.

The organization says its social media presence eclipses their pro-Sanders and pro-Clinton counterparts and has chapters on more than 200 campuses across America, with what it says are thousands of student members.

Brooks welcomed the endorsement, adding that he is “not the swamp’s preferred candidate.”

“Students for Trump recognize the dire need to put and end to the corruption and dirty politics the swamp traffics in,” he said. “I’m proud to have the endorsement of Students for Trump, and look forward to joining forces to put America first in the Senate.”

Alabama Today reported Monday that Brooks is ahead of Strange in fundraising by approximately $600,000.

Adam Shaw is a Breitbart News politics reporter based in New York. Follow Adam on Twitter: @AdamShawNY