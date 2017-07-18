Trump Bashes Fake News for G20 Putin Conspiracy Theories

President Donald Trump vented his frustration with “fake news” media outlets on Twitter Tuesday after a scheduled dinner with Russian President Vladimir Putin was reported as a “secret” summit with dark implications.

Fake News story of secret dinner with Putin is "sick." All G 20 leaders, and spouses, were invited by the Chancellor of Germany. Press knew! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2017

The tweets came after Reuters, The Hill, and other agencies reported that a “second, undisclosed” meeting had taken place between the two world leaders. The “meeting” was alleged to have taken place after a dinner arranged by Chancellor Angela Merkel for the leaders of the Group of 20 nations and lasted ” roughly an hour.” The White House did not make an announcement to the press that Trump had spoken to Putin after dinner.

After reports of the conversation emerged, the White House promptly issued a statement calling the mainstream media’s characterizations “false, malicious and absurd.”

The Fake News is becoming more and more dishonest! Even a dinner arranged for top 20 leaders in Germany is made to look sinister! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2017

Before Trump made the tweets, the mainstream press reacted with indignation, attempting to spin impropriety and conspiracy into each report of the never-denied conversation. Britain’s The Daily Telegraph characterized the White House acknowledging the two world leaders spoke as an “admission.”

CNN quoted Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), who, citing no law or regulation, strongly implied that the President of the United States is not allowed to speak to other world leaders after dinner. Coons called the meeting a “basic failure in terms of national security protocol” because Trump did not bring a second American translator along when he spoke to Putin.

The same vague and unspecified accusations played out among members of the leftist press who took to Twitter to take the President to task after his tweeted replies to the controversy.

Jules Suzdaltsev, a producer with VICE, launch into a tirade in reply to Trump’s tweets, despite bragging of being #BlockedByTrump.

You are a PUBLIC SERVANT! You are not allowed to have secretive meetings with ENEMIES OF THE UNITED STATES! — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) July 19, 2017

Suzdaltsev provided no citations for his claim of “state dept requirements” which dictate the President of the United States’s post-dinner conversation schedule.