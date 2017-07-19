2020 Poll: Kamala Harris 41, Donald Trump 40

A poll released Tuesday by Public Policy Polling suggests that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) would narrowly defeat President Donald Trump if the 2020 election were held today.

In its report on the poll, PPP — a liberal polling company — observes that Harris is one of several candidates who are currently ahead of Trump in hypothetic matchups:

Trump does a lot of losing in our poll. Voters wish that either Barack Obama (53/40) or Hillary Clinton (49/42) was President instead of Trump. Trump loses by wide margins in hypothetical matches against Joe Biden (54/39) or Bernie Sanders (52/39) for reelection. Trump loses 12-13% of the folks who voted for him last fall to either Biden or Sanders. Trump also trails in hypothetical contests against Elizabeth Warren (49/42), Cory Booker (45/40), and Kamala Harris (41/40).

However, there is one potential candidate that has not managed to overcome Trump yet:

The one Democrat Trump manages a tie against is Mark Zuckerberg, at 40/40. Zuckerberg is actually not a particularly well known figure nationally- 47% of voters say they have no opinion about him to 24% with a positive one and 29% with a negative one.

The poll was conducted among 836 registered voters from July 14 to 17, and has a margin of error of 3.4%.

Harris has surged to the lead pack in a crowded field of potential contenders for the Democratic nomination. She has made a name for herself, and raised money, with YouTube videos of confrontations with Republicans on Senate committees, whom she and her allies accuse of “silencing” her (though in every case, she had been attempting to interrupt or “silence” someone else first).

A fundraiser told The Hill this week that Harris is “absolutely” running in 2020.

