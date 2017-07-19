Police: Florida Man Calls Cops to Report Missing Cocaine

A Florida man placed a 911 call to the authorities to report his cocaine missing, police say.

David Blackmon, 35, of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, placed a call to police Sunday morning to report $50 cash and his stash of cocaine missing from his car, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The Miami Herald reports that Blackmon allegedly told police he was a drug dealer and that someone broke into his car to steal the cash and the quarter-ounce of cocaine.

The responding deputy allegedly found the cocaine in the same spot next to a crack rock, along with a crack pipe, on the floor of the driver’s seat, according to the statement.

Police arrested Blackmon and charged him with a felony count of cocaine possession, resisting an officer without violence, and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Blackmon was booked into Okaloosa County Jail Sunday afternoon before being released on $4,000 bond, according to county jail records.