Joe Biden Charging Hundreds of Dollars to Those Who Want a Signed Copy of His Latest Book

Former Vice President Joe Biden is cashing in on his new book by charging hundreds of dollars to those who want an autographed copy.

Biden, who recently signed a book deal set for release in November called Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose, is only allowing those who pay hundreds of dollars for VIP tickets before a scheduled event on his forthcoming book tour to receive a signed copy.

In the book, Biden shares his experience with the death of his son, Beau, and his decision not to seek the presidency in 2016.

Most book tours either have a book signing or provide attendees the opportunity to purchase a signed copy before or following the event, only VIP ticket-holders will be able to get their hands on a copy of the book signed by the former vice president.

When Washington, DC, bookstore Politics and Prose announced that the event with Biden would take place at the Warner Theater in downtown D.C. November 14, they added a note saying, “Every ticket for this evening includes a copy of the book. VIP Packages include a signed book and a meet and greet opportunity with Vice President Biden.”

The VIP packages at Warner Theater are currently being sold on Ticketmaster for $448 a piece, not including service fees.

Tickets for Biden’s event at Lincoln Center in New York City start at $76 for a seat with an unsigned copy of the book, while VIP tickets are going for $446.50.

Those who are interested in attending Biden’s event in Portland, Oregon, will have to shell out anywhere from $25 for an unsigned copy to $325 for the VIP package.

For those who want to attend Biden’s Austin, Texas, event, VIP tickets are going for $325.

Tickets for the book tour have yet to be released for sale to the general public, as some pre-sale tickets are code-protected. The tour will start November 14 in Washington, DC.