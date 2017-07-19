Mitch McConnell: Obamacare Repeal Vote to Happen Next Week

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell addressed reporters outside the White House directly after meeting with President Donald Trump and stated that an Obamacare repeal bill will occur next week.

McConnell stated that the:

advertisement

outgrowth of discussions today with Vice President, Secretary Tillerson … Human Services and Head of CMS will be on Capitol Hill tonight working with some of our members which so far, have had some difficulty getting to yes. Let me describe what yes is, it’s the motion to proceed. We cannot keep the commitment we made to the American people to repeal and replace Obamacare unless we get on the bill.

Senate Leader Mitch McConnell says vote next week on repeal of Obamacare pic.twitter.com/92PwsEDfGO — Michelle Moons (@MichelleDiana) July 19, 2017

“Next week we will be voting to get on the bill,” said McConnell. He added this type of bill is “totally open for amendment.” He said they need 51 to pass and change the bill, “but we cannot have a debate until we get on the bill.” He said a vote on a motion to proceed will happen next week.

Senate Majority Leader after lunch with Oresident Trump – on moving on repeal of Obamacare bill next week pic.twitter.com/KkQsLyxlTo — Michelle Moons (@MichelleDiana) July 19, 2017

Answering reporters’ questions, McConnell stated, “There is a large majority in our conference that want to demonstrate to the American people that they intend to keep the commitment they made in four straight elections to repeal Obamacare.”

The Majority Leader went on to say that he thinks “we all agree it’s better to vote repeal and replace, but we could have a vote on either and if we end up voting on repeal only, it will be fully amendable on the Senate floor.” He added that even if it passes without any amendments, that there is a two year delay before it takes effect. “No harm is done by getting on the bill.”

In a White House briefing minutes later, White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short told reporters that there would be a meeting tonight for members that don’t feel they can get to yes. He said the meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. and is open to all, but will be “focused on those who are still in the undecided category.”

Follow Michelle Moons on Twitter @MichelleDiana