President Donald Trump and First Lady Offer Thoughts and Prayers for John McCain and Family

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump offered his and first lady Melania Trump’s thoughts and prayers to Sen. John McCain and his family after it was revealed the Senator has been diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Wednesday night, shortly after news of McCain’s medical condition was revealed, the President released the following statement:

Senator John McCain has always been a fighter. Melania and I send our thoughts and prayers to Senator McCain, Cindy, and their entire family. Get well soon.

McCain underwent a medical procedure last Friday. The procedure involved the area above his left eye. The Mayo Clinic released a statement on what was found as a result of the procedure: “Subsequent tissue pathology revealed that a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma was associated with the blood clot.”

Treatment may include chemotherapy and radiation, according to the clinic.

A statement from the Senator’s office relayed the McCain family’s appreciation for the “outpouring of support he has received over the last few days.” He is currently recovering in Arizona where he is joined by his family.

Vice President Mike Pence also offered prayers from himself and second lady Karen Pence for Senator McCain.

Karen & I are praying for @SenJohnMcCain. Cancer picked on the wrong guy. John McCain is a fighter & he'll win this fight too. God bless! — Vice President Pence (@VP) July 20, 2017

