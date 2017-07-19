President Donald Trump Establishes Advisory Council on Infrastructure

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump established the new Presidential Advisory Council on Infrastructure Wednesday, to advance American infrastructure projects.

“It shall be the policy of the executive branch to advance infrastructure projects that create high-quality jobs for American workers, enhance productivity, improve quality of life, protect the environment, and strengthen economic growth,” reads section one of the President’s declaration of the new council.

The council will operate under the Department of Commerce. President Trump will appoint up to 15 members to the council. These members will be chosen by the President. They will be chosen from the public, according to the declaration:

with relevant experience or subject-matter expertise to represent the interests of the following infrastructure sectors: real estate, finance, construction, communications and technology, transportation and logistics, labor, environmental policy, regional and local economic development and other sectors determined by the President to be of value to the Council.

The council will have two co-chairs chosen from the members. The President will also choose the co-chairs.

The President’s declaration to form the council stated the council’s mission:

The Council shall study the scope and effectiveness of, and make findings and recommendations to the President regarding, Federal Government funding, support, and delivery of infrastructure projects in several sectors, including surface transportation, aviation, ports and waterways, water resources, renewable energy generation, electricity transmission, broadband, pipelines, and other such sectors as determined by the Council. In pursuing its mission, the Council shall make findings and recommendations concerning the following: (a) prioritizing the Nation’s infrastructure needs; (b) accelerating pre-construction approval processes; (c) developing funding and financing options capable of generating new infrastructure investment over the next 10 years; (d) identifying methods to increase public-private partnerships for infrastructure projects, including appropriate statutory or regulatory changes; (e) identifying best practices in and opportunities to improve procurement methods, grant procedures, and infrastructure delivery systems; and (f) promoting advanced manufacturing and infrastructure-related technological innovation.

The Council will draw administrative support, staff, facilities, equipment, and other services from the Department of Commerce.

Within 60 days from the President’s order establishing the Council, the Secretary of Commerce must “submit questions to the Council for consideration in its work and report.”

Members agree to serve for no additional compensation for their work on the Council. Travel expenses for Council work may be granted to members.

The Council will compile and submit to President Trump, “a report containing its findings and recommendations.” Termination of the Council is set for December 31, 2018, unless Trump chooses to extend it.

