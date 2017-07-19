Sen. John McCain Diagnosed with Brain Tumor

The Mayo Clinic released the following statement on Wednesday:

On Friday, July 14, Sen. John McCain underwent a procedure to remove a blood clot from above his left eye at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix. Subsequent tissue pathology revealed that a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma was associated with the blood clot.

Scanning done since the procedure (a minimally invasive craniotomy with an eyebrow incision) shows that the tissue of concern was completely resected by imaging criteria.

The Senator and his family are reviewing further treatment options with Mayo Clinic care team. Treatment options may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.

The Senator’s doctors say he is recovering from his surgery ‘amazingly well’ and his underlying health is excellent.