VIDEO: Man Wielding Machete Fights Man Carrying Trash Can in NYC Brawl

A machete-wielding man squared off with a man carrying a trash can in a bloody New York City brawl Wednesday morning, according to a video posted to Twitter.

Police told the New York Post that the brawl took place on Broadway and West 94th Street in New York City’s Upper West Side.

Wednesday morning 6:50am July 19 on the UWS. Man with machete in altercation with man in red. @NY1 @DNAinfoNY @NYDailyNews pic.twitter.com/kn9te7ugTm — Paul Tena (@paultena) July 19, 2017

A 35-year-old man was walking down the street looking at his phone when a driver allegedly told him he was not paying attention to where he was going and threatened him with a gun clip, police said.

Paul Tena, who recorded and tweeted out the video of the fight, said he started recording the fight when he saw the pedestrian hurl a trash can at the driver’s car in response.

The driver got out of his car and reportedly chased the trash can-wielding man with a machete.

The video begins with the pedestrian lugging another garbage can across the street while the driver appears to brandish his blade on the sidewalk. The driver’s female companion tried to intervene by convincing him to get back in the car, but the trash can-wielding man tried to get into the car along with them.

The driver responded by rushing out of the car with his machete but appeared to break it over the trash can.

The pedestrian used his trash bin as a shield to defend himself from the blade before launching it at the driver.

Both men, now unarmed, engaged in a fist fight for several seconds in the middle of the street before the driver tried to get back in his car.

The pedestrian threw a bottle from the trash at the driver, who responded by throwing another piece of trash at the pedestrian before he got back into his vehicle.

Police arrived shortly after Tena stopped filming to arrest the driver, Louis Roman, 40, on suspicion of assault, criminal mischief, criminal possession of a weapon, and menacing.

The pedestrian was not charged in this incident.