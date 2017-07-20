‘A Better Deal’: Democrats Plan to Roll Out New Slogan After Realizing ‘Resistance’ Strategy Is Not Working

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Democrats have a new slogan and economic agenda: “A Better Deal: Better Skills, Better Jobs, Better Wages.”

Minority leaders Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) have led the charge for this following the absence of a strategy to win back power after realizing that attacking President Donald Trump is not working.

Politico, which first reported on this, suggested the “Better Deal” hearkens back to President Franklin Roosevelt’s “New Deal,” which was created in response to the drought and dust storms of the 1930s that escalated into an environmental disaster.

According to Politico, “The slogan, which is still being polled in battleground House districts, aims to convince voters that Democrats have more to offer than the GOP and the self-proclaimed deal-maker in the White House.”

“Democrats will try to pass it legislatively for a year and campaign on it in 2018,” Schumer reportedly told ABC last month. “It’s what we were missing in 2016 and in the past.”

A tweet by Vox News on Thursday confirmed the Democratic leadership’s new strategy:

I should add that this tagline will also fall under the overarching slogan "A Better Deal," as had already been reported in Politico — Jeff Stein (@JStein_Vox) July 20, 2017

I shouldve corrected this immediately; I've deleted original tweet. Full slogan is "A Better Deal: Better Skills, Better Jobs, Better Wages" — Jeff Stein (@JStein_Vox) July 20, 2017

Last month, Pelosi verbalized her belief that the Democratic Party needs a stronger message and she insisted that if her party does not create a plan for victory, she will “put this down on a piece of paper and give it to them.”

This new slogan appears to be the manifestation of that. Other Democrats tend to agree.

“Message has always been a challenge for Democrats, because it tends to get too convoluted and not very simple,” Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) said in a recent interview with Politico. “We ought to have a message already. I’m not sure we have a cohesive message. But we’ve certainly got one for Montana.”

Their policy proposals reportedly include an “infrastructure plan that calls for $1 trillion in direct federal spending rather than the White House’s approach of leaning heavily on private developers.” And Politico reports that “Schumer and Pelosi are also aligned on legislation that would more than double the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, which Pelosi has vowed to pass within 100 hours if Democrats take back the House next year.”

An editorial in Investors Business Daily described the minimum wage hike as “a feel good lie that destroys jobs and minority kids’ futures.”

In California, which is seen as the headquarters of the “Resist” movement against President Trump, minimum wage hikes are reportedly killing jobs and running restaurants dry.

However, Politico noted that several moderate Democrats have noted that no matter what the Democratic Party’s leadership does, “They’re preparing to craft their own pitch to voters.”

The lack of unity within the Democratic Party’s ranks — particularly deepened with the split between Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton supporters during the 2016 primaries — was a catalyst for this. The search for new leadership within the party has likely also propelled it.

The Democrats will need to win at least 24 seats in the 2018 elections in order to regain the House.

Adelle Nazarian is a politics and national security reporter for Breitbart News. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.