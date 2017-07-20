Gorka: ‘America Is Back’ with First Six Months of Trump

In an op-ed in The Hill, Dr. Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to President Trump, outlines key aspects of Trump’s “America First” foreign policy, noting that the first six months of his presidency shows that “America is back” and “the era of apologizing for America is over.”

However, Gorka also makes clear that “‘America first’ does not mean ‘America alone.’”

advertisement

From Gorka’s op-ed in The Hill:

Now, as the Trump administration marks six months in office, observers, allies and enemies are asking: How does the MAGA message translate into American foreign and national security policy under America’s new commander in chief? Soon, President Trump will issue America’s new national security strategy. But given the very high operational tempo of the last 25 weeks, thanks in large part to the challenges and outright threats we inherited, the key principles of the Trump foreign policy have already been laid down. The first principle of our administration is plain for all to see. America is back. And under President Trump, so is American leadership. American influence is a global good and this recognition is a first step toward advancing our leadership, which in turn can help set the conditions for the security and prosperity of the United States and its allies. The era of apologizing for America is over.

Read the rest here.