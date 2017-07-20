Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was embraced by young voters when he ran for president in 2016. And now it’s Rep. Maxine Waters (R-CA) — at 78, she is three years older than Sanders — who says she would run for president “if Millennials want me to.”

Ahead of an appearance in New Hampshire, Waters, who has repeatedly called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, was asked by the Daily Caller if she would consider running for president.

advertisement

Waters said she was in New Hampshire just to support the Democratic Party, but when pressed by the Daily Caller, she admitted her presidential ambitions.

“I’m not running for anything but my own seat,” Waters said. “I don’t have any presidential aspirations.

“If the millennials want me to do it, I’d do it, though,” Waters said.

“According to an invitation obtained by New Hampshire’s WMUR, Waters is set to be in the state on Sunday for a picnic scheduled to be at the Miller Farm in New Durham, where she will be around members of the Strafford County Democratic Committee,” the Daily Caller reported.

On Wednesday, New York City Magazine ran an interview with Waters entitled, “Maxine Waters Is Learning From Millennials.”

Waters told the magazine she has a right to be angry.

“There’s a history of enslaved African-Americans having to make their slave masters comfortable,” Waters said. “This business of what we call skinning and grinning — that is something African-Americans are very much cognizant of.”

Waters also said of the investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election: “I think [Trump is] in for new possibilities of either being charged criminally or, as I think, impeached.”

Waters was asked what she would say to President Trump if she could have a private conversation with him.

“I would not waste my time,” Waters said.