Anthony Scaramucci Accepts Job as White House Communications Director

Assistant to the US President Donald Trump Anthony Scaramucci takes part in a meeting on the theme 'Monetary Policy: Where Will Things Land?' on the opening day of the World Economic Forum, on January 17, 2017 in Davos.
by Matthew Boyle21 Jul 2017Washington, D.C. 0

Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital, has accepted the job of the White House communications director, Breitbart News can confirm from multiple sources with direct knowledge of the situation.

President Donald Trump offered Scaramucci the job running White House communications in the Oval Office on Friday morning during a meeting with several other senior staffers. Other outlets have also confirmed what sources have told Breitbart News:

Sources tell Breitbart News that a press release with the official announcement is drafted and will be released soon, but some on the White House communications team loyal to the old guard hope to delay the official announcement.

When news first broke of the president’s intention on Thursday night, White House chief of staff Reince Priebus originally tried to scuttle the appointment of Scaramucci due to a reported long-running feud with him. Steve Bannon, the former executive chairman of Breitbart News, now the White House chief strategist, also objected to the Scaramucci appointment. Bannon and Priebus have an alliance inside the White House where they are frequently at loggerheads with the “West Wing Democrats” like National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, National Economic Council director Gary Cohn, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, and others.

Those opposed to the Scaramucci appointment did not succeed:

Scaramucci is a strong supporter of the president, having served in a top financial advisory role on Trump’s campaign. He has been an ardent defender of the president in television interviews and previously hosted Wall Street Week on Fox News.

He was also the subject of the recent hit piece from CNN that the network was forced to retract and apologize to him for a piece that inaccurately accused him of being under multiple investigations—he is not under any—for “meetings” with Russian bankers that never happened. Three senior CNN editorial officials resigned over the story, amounting to what is still developing into one of the biggest scandals in journalistic history.

